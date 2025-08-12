Giada De Laurentiis Despises This Popular Vegetable

There is one pepper-based ingredient that Giada De Laurentiis can't get enough of: Calabrian chili paste, a spicy condiment made of chili peppers from Italy's Calabria region. This should come as no surprise to her longtime fans since De Laurentiis includes this flavor-boosting condiment in several of her recipes, both on-screen and in her cookbooks throughout the years. She even has her own Calabrian chili paste product from her brand, Giadzy. Perhaps the differing tolerance De Laurentiis has for chili peppers compared to bell peppers is due to the distinct compounds each type of pepper contains, and the varying rate of digestibility in different individuals.

If you're like De Laurentiis and find that eating bell peppers isn't your cup of tea (or if you're sensitive to all peppers), there are several vegetables that can substitute the role peppers play and have just as great a flavor. Instead of using a bell pepper for stuffed peppers, for example, try using zucchini instead. Start by slicing a medium-to-large zucchini in half lengthwise, scooping out the insides, and drizzling with olive oil. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the scooped-out zucchini for 15 to 20 minutes. Once done, stuff them with the filling and pop them back in the oven until the zucchini is fork-tender and the filling is warmed through. To replace munching on raw bell peppers, celery is a fantastic vessel; fill its cavity when cut into sticks or simply use them to scoop up dip.