The Creamy Milk Cocktail That's Been Around Since The 1600s

There's an odd sort of cognitive dissonance that comes from drinking a milk-based alcoholic beverage. Milk, after all, is a fairly wholesome drink that you may have drank with dinner growing up; adding alcohol to the equation takes some getting used to. It may make you feel like a private detective who is also a cat or perhaps The Dude from "The Big Lebowski." Still, if you're one for a creamy mouthfeel during cocktail hour, you might find yourself turning to milk punch, especially around the holidays. (After all, what do you think eggnog is?) It's a tradition that goes back centuries — specifically to the 1600s.

Milk punch originated as an adaptation of punch that was a little milder and less acidic. (As you can imagine, this somewhat less flavorful recipe was a British invention, although it's far from boring or bland.) Not only did the creamy milk counterbalance the sharp citrus flavors common in punch at the time, it provided a smooth, pleasant texture that was entirely its own — and what's more, it didn't go bad if you stored it in the cellar. For this reason, it was a popular bottled drink in the Victorian era.