The Rumors Are True: Taco Bell Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Menu Icon

One person who never found Taco Bell's Quesarito appealing is NBA legend and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić. It has nothing to do with how it tastes. Instead, Jokić's loathing stems from how one of the most important events of his life was reduced to a footnote mentioned during a commercial for the Quesarito.

In 2014, the would-be regular at the NBA All-Star game was drafted number 41 overall by the Denver Nuggets. Typically, this is a moment when a young sports star gets a few minutes in the spotlight. Unfortunately, Jokić's draft pick was announced during a commercial break for Taco Bell's then-new Quesarito. And thus, the highlight of Jokić's career was simply noted via a chyron at the bottom of the screen during a commercial featuring Taco Bell's latest creation.

As a result, the NBA icon decided he wanted nothing to do with Taco Bell or the Quesarito at the time or in the future. Recognizing the unfortunate circumstance (which, to be fair, was likely well outside of the company's control), the chain has now reached out to Jokić to see if he's finally interested in giving the Quesarito a shot. It's a small gesture, but a timely one that shows Taco Bell's willingness to apologize for inadvertently putting a beefy, cheesy stain on one of the greatest achievements of the NBA legend's life.