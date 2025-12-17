The Rumors Are True: Taco Bell Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Menu Icon
Back in 2014, Taco Bell realized it had landed on a winner when it released the celebrated Quesarito to the masses. The iconic menu item quickly became a fan-favorite enjoyed by customers for nearly 10 years. But as they say, all good things must come to an end. In a move that sparked a wave of discontent among Quesarito loyalists, Taco Bell abruptly stopped selling it in 2023. Customers never stopped begging for the Quesarito to make its triumphant return from the trash heap of discontinued Taco Bell menu items. Now, to their delight, all that pleading has finally paid off.
Coinciding with the fan-favorite secret menu hack the fast food chain only recently brought back, Quesaritos will once again be available nationwide beginning December 18. The seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream, chipotle sauce, gooey cheese, and Taco Bell's infamous ground beef which made the original great will once again be featured inside a grilled quesadilla wrap — but only for a limited time. The move to revive the Quesarito is sure to energize the people who signed the petitions and started dedicated social media accounts advocating for its return, but Taco Bell is attempting to segue this historic occasion into a way of apologizing to one person who was decidedly never a fan of the menu item.
The Taco Bell boycott from one famous athlete
One person who never found Taco Bell's Quesarito appealing is NBA legend and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić. It has nothing to do with how it tastes. Instead, Jokić's loathing stems from how one of the most important events of his life was reduced to a footnote mentioned during a commercial for the Quesarito.
In 2014, the would-be regular at the NBA All-Star game was drafted number 41 overall by the Denver Nuggets. Typically, this is a moment when a young sports star gets a few minutes in the spotlight. Unfortunately, Jokić's draft pick was announced during a commercial break for Taco Bell's then-new Quesarito. And thus, the highlight of Jokić's career was simply noted via a chyron at the bottom of the screen during a commercial featuring Taco Bell's latest creation.
As a result, the NBA icon decided he wanted nothing to do with Taco Bell or the Quesarito at the time or in the future. Recognizing the unfortunate circumstance (which, to be fair, was likely well outside of the company's control), the chain has now reached out to Jokić to see if he's finally interested in giving the Quesarito a shot. It's a small gesture, but a timely one that shows Taco Bell's willingness to apologize for inadvertently putting a beefy, cheesy stain on one of the greatest achievements of the NBA legend's life.