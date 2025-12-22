Give Any Texas Roadhouse Salad An Umami Boost With This Simple Side Order

While Texas Roadhouse, America's most popular casual dining chain, is best known for its mouthwateringly delicious steaks, long-time fans know that you shouldn't sleep on their salads either. Crisp, fresh, and full of flavor, you can choose from options like the salmon Caesar salad, chicken critter salad (don't worry, it's just fried chicken tenders on a salad — no critters were harmed), and even the deliciously decadent, steak-topped steakhouse filet salad. But whatever your favorite is, you can take your Texas Roadhouse salad to the next level with a quick side order of bacon bits. This smoky, savory addition will bring extra umami flavor, plus a punch of protein and some deliciously smoky saltiness, to your salad.

Which salad combo works best with the Texas Roadhouse bacon bits trick is a matter of personal opinion, but you should be aware that some flavor combinations will work differently. For instance, adding bacon bits to the salmon Caesar will bring a touch of contrast to a light, creamy salad with the addition of a rich, smoky flavor, but it will bring a more complementary addition to the already-rich, crunch-filled chicken critter salad. Bacon bits are also a fun way to add a punch of protein to all-veggie salad options like the Texas Roadhouse house salad.