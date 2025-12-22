One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Foods Was A Packed-Lunch Staple

Frank Sinatra's culinary preferences were one thing the legendary singer was never shy about expressing. From his love for everything on the menu at Patsy's in New York (but especially their veal Milanese) to his distinctive preference for a martini on the rocks, the man known for hits like "My Way" knew what 'his way' was when it came to food and drink. Even when he was on the road touring, Sinatra would ask for a platter of assorted deli sandwiches to be placed in his dressing room for snacking and feeding guests. But his absolute favorite snack wasn't a sandwich so much as it was sandwich ingredients, specifically cold cuts.

In an interview with Tasting Table, Chef Theo Schoenegger, who cooked for Sinatra himself and now works as the Executive Chef at a Vegas restaurant themed around the star, said that whatever larger meal Sinatra was having, "He always had to have cold cuts to start with." In particular, Schoenegger says, Sinatra loved prosciutto di Parma, a classic type of Italian cured ham, although his affinity wasn't solely to prosciutto but to cold cuts more generally.