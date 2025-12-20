Michael Symon Would 'Burn In Hell' If He Found Himself Buying This Store-Bought Ingredient
Many of us take the easy route at the grocery store, plucking store-bought BBQ sauce from the shelves when it could be made in our own kitchens with minimal effort — but not chef Michael Symon. The "Iron Chef" alum is well-versed in creating BBQ dishes that impress, and you won't find him tempting the wrath of the gastronomic gods by shopping for store-bought sauce as opposed to making it himself.
"If I bought barbecue sauce, I'd burn in hell," Symon said in an interview with Tasting Table. He simply considers buying it from the supermarket to be the apathetic approach to BBQ. "Barbecue sauce is so easy to make," he said.
Although I'm not averse to picking up a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's myself, I do see Symon's point. Creating a homemade BBQ sauce isn't complicated, and you can generally accomplish the task by using staples you already have lying around the kitchen. It's also a terrific opportunity to make your condiment taste exactly as you would like. Making it yourself requires a little practice, but attempting to find the ideal union of flavors that takes your BBQ fare to the next level is well worth the end result.
Homemade BBQ sauce is simple and rewarding
Building your own signature BBQ sauce can be an exciting exercise in creativity, but remember that there are specific components every homemade BBQ sauce needs. Most commonly, you'll start with a tomato base, whether that's tomato paste or ketchup. A stellar BBQ sauce also needs some acidity, often in the form of vinegar. Something sweet should also be included. Honey, brown sugar, molasses, or even a sugary soda are all fair game.
Once your essential elements are in play, that's where the fun begins. Mingling spices like paprika, chili powder, and cumin creates a depth of flavor, and mixing in other ingredients will give your sauce some personality. Adding a splash of coffee to barbecue sauce will impart a bold, slightly bitter taste and balance some of the sweetness (Michael Symon pairs his coffee-spiked redeye BBQ sauce with grilled chicken). Or you can go the opposite direction and take BBQ sauce to a new realm of flavor with tart cherries (Symon's cherry BBQ sauce also features balsamic vinegar, cherry soda, and molasses, and he pairs it with pork steaks). Whatever you think would enhance your sauce, toss it in and experiment with some interesting flavors.
Then again, you can always follow a more traditional recipe, such as Symon's Kansas City-style BBQ sauce. It starts with classic ingredients like garlic, onions, and ketchup (along with a half stick of butter for added richness). The sweet elements include brown sugar and molasses, and apple cider vinegar imparts the necessary acidity. Following the addition of common spices and a bit of yellow mustard, it cooks for roughly an hour, and you walk away with a sweet, satisfying BBQ sauce that rivals anything you can buy in the store.
