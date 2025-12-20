Michael Symon Would 'Burn In Hell' If He Found Himself Buying This Store-Bought Ingredient

Many of us take the easy route at the grocery store, plucking store-bought BBQ sauce from the shelves when it could be made in our own kitchens with minimal effort — but not chef Michael Symon. The "Iron Chef" alum is well-versed in creating BBQ dishes that impress, and you won't find him tempting the wrath of the gastronomic gods by shopping for store-bought sauce as opposed to making it himself.

"If I bought barbecue sauce, I'd burn in hell," Symon said in an interview with Tasting Table. He simply considers buying it from the supermarket to be the apathetic approach to BBQ. "Barbecue sauce is so easy to make," he said.

Although I'm not averse to picking up a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's myself, I do see Symon's point. Creating a homemade BBQ sauce isn't complicated, and you can generally accomplish the task by using staples you already have lying around the kitchen. It's also a terrific opportunity to make your condiment taste exactly as you would like. Making it yourself requires a little practice, but attempting to find the ideal union of flavors that takes your BBQ fare to the next level is well worth the end result.