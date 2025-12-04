The Tart Fruit That Takes Your BBQ Sauce To A New Realm Of Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Those who make their own barbecue sauce always have an eye out for a secret ingredient that'll kick it up a notch to give it the "it" factor it deserves. Maybe you already tried teriyaki sauce for a richer flavor or spices that deliver some serious heat. Whatever your preference on flavor profiles, you should try adding cherries to your next batch and watch how they take your sauce to the next level. Melissa Cookston, a champion barbecue chef, judge on Netflix's "Barbecue Showdown", and author of her third cookbook, "Fanning The Flames," has some tips on how to incorporate the fruit into homemade barbecue sauce.

She not only confirmed that cherries are a great addition to barbecue sauce, but she also told us how she takes the flavors a step further. "Smoked cherries are one of my favorite ingredients!" Cookston said. " [...] Cherries aren't 'sugary-sweet,' they have a deep, rich flavor. When you smoke them, you'll get a jammy, smoky flavor that adds tons of depth and richness."

For convenience, you can even smoke frozen, pitted cherries. Cookston advises smoking on low heat for an hour and using cherry wood. Are you already envisioning sweet-tart barbecued ribs like we are?