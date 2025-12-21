The Once-Popular Steak Cut That Restaurants Stopped Serving

When you're in your grocery store's meat department searching for the best cut of steak for a fancy dinner, there's one you're unlikely to find. That is the Delmonico steak, and you may not have even heard of it before. You're unlikely to find it in a butcher window, and even less likely to find it on steakhouse menus since the mid-1900s. Surprisingly, however, it was an incredibly popular and sought-after steak for nearly a century, all thanks to one restaurant.

In 1827, a restaurant named Delmonico's opened in New York. Over the next few decades, the restaurant relocated, expanded, and gained a shining reputation. By the time the Civil War ended, it was widely renowned for specialty dishes, even serving the very first Eggs Benedict. Perhaps its most famous offering, though, was the Delmonico steak. Described as buttery, fatty, and mouthwateringly sumptuous, this steak could be ordered a la carte, which was a fairly new concept compared to other eateries of the era. This wasn't just a steak, it was the steak. Other restaurants began serving it, and Delmonico's opened new locations, all offering this craveable cut of beef.

But by around the 1950s, the steak had virtually vanished from menus. Delmonico's restaurant had closed in 1923, and later iterations changed hands several times while still serving the signature steak. Other restaurants, though, just didn't favor the cut as much, instead serving steaks you probably know well today like the ribeye or New York strip.