Yes, You Should Rinse Canned Vegetables Before Cooking — Here's Why

The drawbacks of skipping a rinse don't stop there. During the canning process, beans release some of their starches into the salt water. This creates a slimy coating that can interfere with their ability to absorb flavors. Vegetables that have been sitting in an aluminum can may also develop a metallic taste, which can impact a dish's flavor unless rinsed first. Another key to getting the metallic taste out of canned vegetables is by blanching them. This process takes rinsing canned vegetables up a notch by boiling them in water for a few minutes, followed by placing them in an ice bath to prevent them from overcooking.

However, dumping canned vegetables into a strainer and holding them under running cold water for about 30 seconds often will do the trick. Give the strainer a quick shake to remove excess moisture, and your vegetables are ready for cooking. If sodium content is still a concern, you can opt to avoid canned vegetables and go with frozen or fresh instead.

It's also worth noting that when a recipe calls for using canned vegetables with their liquid (often in soups or chilis), you can skip the rinsing. These recipes account for the extra salt or starch. Don't make the mistake of rinsing canned tomatoes, either. Their liquid is real tomato juice or purée — not salty brine — and it adds flavor, acidity, and moisture to any dish. While canned tomatoes contain salt (unless labeled as low-sodium or no-salt added), it's best to taste as you go and season as needed.