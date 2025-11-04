The Biggest Canned Tomato Mistakes You're Probably Making

Present in numerous, globally popular cuisines and easy to grow in many climates, tomatoes are an important food for a lot of people. Packed with vitamins and nutrition, the shiny red (and sometimes purple, green, or yellow) vegetable (that's actually botanically a fruit) can be found in a variety of types, species, and sizes, like grape, cherry, plum, and beefsteak. And that's just the fresh vine-ripened kinds of tomatoes. There's a whole different world of canned tomatoes to explore.

With the right pantry staples, anyone can assemble a quick weeknight meal. Canned tomatoes, perhaps even more useful and generally cheaper than fresh tomatoes, can hang around the house for years on end, just waiting to be used in soups, sauces, chili, and so many more dishes. But as readily available, practical, inexpensive, and easy to use as canned tomatoes can be — even professional chefs use canned tomatoes — it's just as easy to misuse that tightly-packed tin of lumpy, slimy, sweet, tangy, and concentrated flavor. Here are the most common mistakes people make when it comes to canned tomatoes, and some tips on how to get the most out of them the next time you open up a tin.