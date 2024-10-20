The Key To Getting The Metallic Taste Out Of Canned Vegetables

Canned vegetables are such a convenience, given how inexpensive they tend to be, making them an apt choice for the home cook who is both pressed for time and on a budget. Yet while many canned vegetables are picked at the height of ripeness, their taste can be affected by the ribbed cans the veggies are packaged in. Some vegetables, especially tomatoes in all their different forms, but also green beans, kidney beans, or corn, can come out of the cans tasting metallic, so they're definitely not foods you should eat straight from the can. You can counteract that weird, tinny taste with one simple step, though: blanching.

By blanching your canned vegetables, you will remove the metallic flavor and perk up the contents so that they taste much fresher. Blanching just means throwing them in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes, then pulling them out and immediately plunging them in an ice bath to halt the cooking process (this prevents them from overcooking via residual heat). And to avoid other "off" flavors in your canned vegetables that blanching might not be able to fix, avoid these storage mistakes with canned goods.