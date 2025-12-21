Whatever Happened To BottleKeeper From Shark Tank?

Beer is best served cold, save for some variants with complex flavors that are better served warm. However, when you're out on a sunny day, a beer bottle can warm up quickly, resulting in a less refreshing experience and unpleasant flavors. Cousins-turned-business partners Adam Callinan and Matt Campbell loathed warm beers so much that they came up with a product that could keep the drink cold for hours, even when left in the hot outdoors. Called the BottleKeeper, the neoprene-insulated stainless steel container, which resembled the typical vacuum flasks, was designed to store a single bottle of beer and keep it cold while lounging on the beach or by the pool.

Callinan and Campbell seemingly hit a gold mine with their product, as it instantly resonated with many consumers. This was despite rivals offering similar cooling mechanisms for beverages. What set BottleKeeper apart was its removable base, which locked the bottle inside the container. Its top cover had a built-in opener for easy removal of the cap, too. Plus, the entire vessel basically served as a protective case for the glass bottle, preventing it from accidentally breaking. However, despite already making millions from selling their product, the partners were having a hard time scaling it. And so in 2018, they took a chance at finding a credible investor by pitching the BottleKeeper on "Shark Tank" Season 10.