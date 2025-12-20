The Huge Number Of Meals Texas Roadhouse Serves Every Day
Texas Roadhouse has turned steak from a special-occasion meal to something people can justify getting regularly, thanks to its relatively affordable prices. There's no doubt that the chain is popular, but just how widely enjoyed is it? According to the company's own statistics, as recently as 2023, it sells 544,000 meals not per week, but daily. That number has likely increased since then, with the company reporting revenue growth in 2025.
The Louisville-based steakhouse can keep certain costs low by utilizing some of its labor in-house, like meat cutting. There's always a butcher on staff, as well as a baker who makes rolls from scratch daily — which means the company doesn't have to purchase pre-made dough or pre-cut steaks from other suppliers. Even the bacon bits, salad dressings, and croutons are made in-house. Imagine all the work it takes to make these menu items from scratch and serve over half a million people every day. Steak is a big focus of the menu — accounting for 43% of what's offered — but there are plenty of other items that are regularly drawing customers to the beloved establishment, including its Cactus Blossom, Rattlesnake Bites, fried pickles, chicken, ribs, and sandwiches (don't forget the Roadhouse dinner that's a great deal, too).
Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak is a humble one
While the juicy ribeye is the best-selling cut of meat for competitor Longhorn Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse's customer base leans toward the more conservative (and smaller) kind. The company says that the 6-ounce sirloin is its hottest seller, although you can select a 16-ounce version if you're hungry enough. Sirloin steaks are much leaner and less marbled than ribeyes, which generally means they're easier on the wallet, too. In fact, the 6-ounce sirloin is the least expensive whole cut of steak on Texas Roadhouse's menu. That doesn't mean you can't splurge and go in on a bone-in ribeye, however.
Chicken Critters are another long-standing favorite at Texas Roadhouse. In fact, in 2018, loyal customers started a petition after a recipe change for the chicken tenders with a funny (okay, maybe a little unappealing to me) name. No matter what people are ordering, it's clear the restaurant has a consistent following, with locations averaging 6,200 guests each week. And these customers are probably eating metric tons of those infamous rolls with honey cinnamon butter.