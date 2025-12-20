The Huge Number Of Meals Texas Roadhouse Serves Every Day

Texas Roadhouse has turned steak from a special-occasion meal to something people can justify getting regularly, thanks to its relatively affordable prices. There's no doubt that the chain is popular, but just how widely enjoyed is it? According to the company's own statistics, as recently as 2023, it sells 544,000 meals not per week, but daily. That number has likely increased since then, with the company reporting revenue growth in 2025.

The Louisville-based steakhouse can keep certain costs low by utilizing some of its labor in-house, like meat cutting. There's always a butcher on staff, as well as a baker who makes rolls from scratch daily — which means the company doesn't have to purchase pre-made dough or pre-cut steaks from other suppliers. Even the bacon bits, salad dressings, and croutons are made in-house. Imagine all the work it takes to make these menu items from scratch and serve over half a million people every day. Steak is a big focus of the menu — accounting for 43% of what's offered — but there are plenty of other items that are regularly drawing customers to the beloved establishment, including its Cactus Blossom, Rattlesnake Bites, fried pickles, chicken, ribs, and sandwiches (don't forget the Roadhouse dinner that's a great deal, too).