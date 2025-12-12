The Best Little Debbie Christmas Snack To Buy This Season

Little Debbie is a brand that seems to get more popular with every ensuing generation. My boomer parents are partial to the Nutty Buddy Bars, I still mourn the discontinued Little Debbie Fudge Brownies with nuts, and my son prefers the Oatmeal Cream Pies and the Cosmic Brownies. These were all released over several decades, beginning in 1935, and the brand keeps coming out with new flavors — like the Banana Puddin' Cream Pies.

In 1968, Little Debbie even changed the way we snack at Christmas time, releasing its first Christmas seasonal cakes, and these have captured the hearts and tastebuds of all ages. While the iconic Christmas Tree Cakes might be the most recognized item, we actually found that the Snowflake Brownies beat them and all the other Little Debbie holiday cakes in taste.

One of The Takeout's taste testers had the coveted job of ranking every Little Debbie Christmas snack cake. The vanilla Christmas Tree Cakes did just fine, earning the number two spot, but our highest praise fell on the hexagon-shaped brownie for its charming design, sugar crystal garnish, and good balance of icing and fudgy brownie. What was super surprising is that in the five-pack boxes, each brownie has a different snowflake design stamped into the icing. They're completely appropriate for tucking into your kid's lunch boxes (or your own) or adding to your holiday dessert platters. They make excellent little stocking stuffers, too.