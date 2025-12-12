The Best Little Debbie Christmas Snack To Buy This Season
Little Debbie is a brand that seems to get more popular with every ensuing generation. My boomer parents are partial to the Nutty Buddy Bars, I still mourn the discontinued Little Debbie Fudge Brownies with nuts, and my son prefers the Oatmeal Cream Pies and the Cosmic Brownies. These were all released over several decades, beginning in 1935, and the brand keeps coming out with new flavors — like the Banana Puddin' Cream Pies.
In 1968, Little Debbie even changed the way we snack at Christmas time, releasing its first Christmas seasonal cakes, and these have captured the hearts and tastebuds of all ages. While the iconic Christmas Tree Cakes might be the most recognized item, we actually found that the Snowflake Brownies beat them and all the other Little Debbie holiday cakes in taste.
One of The Takeout's taste testers had the coveted job of ranking every Little Debbie Christmas snack cake. The vanilla Christmas Tree Cakes did just fine, earning the number two spot, but our highest praise fell on the hexagon-shaped brownie for its charming design, sugar crystal garnish, and good balance of icing and fudgy brownie. What was super surprising is that in the five-pack boxes, each brownie has a different snowflake design stamped into the icing. They're completely appropriate for tucking into your kid's lunch boxes (or your own) or adding to your holiday dessert platters. They make excellent little stocking stuffers, too.
What do folks think about Little Debbie Snowflake Brownies?
Even when you're finished polishing off your box of Little Debbie Snowflake Brownies, it's the gift that keeps on giving. A YouTube review from Gypsy & Vanilla Gorilla pointed out that there is a template on the back of the boxes to make an easy snowflake craft, and they were impressed by the whimsical art on the front of the box. While they said the brownies were comparable in size to the brand's Cosmic Brownies, they found them to be soft, moist, and more cake-like.
Reviewer Tami Dunn described the brownies as "good" but said that there was nothing exceptional about them (via YouTube). Her theory was that Little Debbie takes its current cakes and reshapes them into holiday-themed designs for the Christmas season. TikTok reviewer @leslieshea79 was more impressed, enjoying the sugar crystals on top of the icing, noting they imparted a nice crunch to the brownie. YouTuber Janice Yamanaka tasted them alongside the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Brownies and found the two similar. They ultimately gave them both an "A" rating but did point out that the snowflake version was bigger than its tree counterpart. If you already love Little Debbie's brownies, the snowflakes are surely going to impress, though anyone with a sweet tooth and a soft spot for holiday kitsch will likely be happy as well.