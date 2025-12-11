Every Little Debbie Christmas Snack Cake, Ranked

Little Debbie Christmas snacks aren't just tasty treats; they're cellophane-wrapped time capsules of holidays past. Generations of families have grown up with the brand's seasonal selection of baked goods since the first pack of Chocolate Party Cakes arrived in 1968. For us '80s and '90s kids, Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes may forever be the most beloved lunchbox dessert of December. And this year, the OG triangular treats celebrate their 40th anniversary. May you be lucky enough to bring home a box or two. When it comes to Christmas and Little Debbie, part of the magic is sweet nostalgia, the other part is pure thrill of the find.

It's well-known that devoted LD fans stalk and stockpile these limited-edition holiday treats as soon as they hit store shelves. You're not the only one who's left Dollar General, Walmart, or Albertson's empty-handed, as a result. But nope, not this year. At the very end of pumpkin spice season, I triumphantly tracked down the Christmas Tree Cakes, Christmas Tree Brownies, and Christmas Donuts at my neighborhood supermarket. As for the rest of the winter lineup, I went straight to Little Debbie herself (the famous food mascot is a real person, after all). Turns out the official online store offers a Santa's sack full of (in-stock!) Christmas cakes, cookies, brownies, bars, muffins, and donuts all dressed up in their holiday best. When the boxed-up bundle of joy arrived at my door, we unwrapped and ranked every single offering — nine in all. Did your favorite treat make it to the top of our Nice List?