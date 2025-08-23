The Best Fast Food Blueberry Muffin Is The Most Expensive We Tried

Blueberry muffins are a classic snack, breakfast food, and dessert; this sweet little treat does it all. You could make your own blueberry muffins, of course, especially given how long blueberries really last in the fridge and how easy it is to enhance blueberry flavors with one spice, like coriander. But what about those days where you just aren't feeling the baking vibes? Cue fast food muffins. No, they're not the pinnacle of gourmet, but they get the job done and can be pretty dang tasty. In fact, when we ranked the best fast food blueberry muffins, quite a few got our attention. But, even though it was the most expensive, and (frankly) a little lacking in the looks department, Panera Bread's blueberry muffin was well worth the price point.

On first glance, the bakery-cafe chain's blueberry muffin looked like it would taste dry and overbaked. There wasn't much of a muffin top to speak of, and it didn't look that generous with the blueberries, either. On the inside, though, the crumb was moist and the plump and juicy, sweet and tart blueberries were plentiful. This balanced out the top of the muffin perfectly, which was actually nicely baked with a streusel-like topping, which tasted light, fluffy, and perfectly sweet. If you love blueberry muffins, but want something that hits closer to the home-baked side of the spectrum, you won't regret grabbing these.