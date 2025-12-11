The Reason Cracker Barrel Just Paid A Settlement Of Over $100,000

It seems it was just yesterday that Cracker Barrel was taking flak for changing its iconic branding and then quickly getting rid of its new logo after fierce customer backlash. That controversy coincided with folks trolling Cracker Barrel's remodeling efforts, but when the chain scrapped those plans as well, it seemed like its PR problems were behind it. However, corporate's sigh of relief was short-lived, as the chain is back in hot water to the tune of $100,000 in one more example of how Cracker Barrel isn't doing so well.

In December 2024, a Cracker Barrel restaurant hosted students with autism from Dr. James Craik Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland. Teachers in attendance alleged that the restaurant staff was less than hospitable, giving subpar service and treating the students poorly because they had disabilities. As the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as the Annotated Code of Maryland, requires that public places offer the same service to people with disabilities as those without disabilities, the Civil Rights Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights (MCCR) began investigating Cracker Barrel to see if the claims had merit. A chairperson at the MCCR later filed a formal complaint claiming the company violated Maryland state law.

In early December 2025, Cracker Barrel agreed to enter a pre-determination settlement regarding the investigation, putting the restaurant chain on the hook for roughly $100,000 in various restitution payments. The company oversaw its own internal investigation into the matter and denies that the students were in any way mistreated. It maintains that it did not violate the law, and the settlement is in no way an admission of guilt.