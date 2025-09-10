Is Your Local Cracker Barrel Still In Danger Of Being Remodeled? Here's What To Know

Since Cracker Barrel first opened its doors in 1969, the company has experienced several waves of popularity, most notably in the 1990s, but contemporary times have not been as kind. There have been signs the chain isn't doing so well for some time, punctuated by the company's net income collapsing from $99 million in 2023 to $40.1 million in 2024. A plunge like that calls for radical change, which makes it somewhat understandable that the current CEO, Julie Felss Masino, took such measures.

However, by attempting to make Cracker Barrel appear more modern, the company lost sight of what regulars loved about the restaurant (it also lost roughly $200 million in stock value). The nostalgic, folksy atmosphere were a large part of the draw for the existing customer base. Enticing new patrons to give Cracker Barrel a shot is a laudable goal, but not at the expense of the folks who have kept the company afloat during its financial struggles.

Still, the decision to scrap any further remodeling plans is sure to appease the masses who were, to put it mildly, displeased with the direction in which the chain seemed to be going. And as the restaurant moves forward with its focus squarely on its menu, there may even be some upgraded bites that will appeal to both its devoted customers and those that Cracker Barrel is looking to attract.