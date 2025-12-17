Why You Should Avoid Taco Bell's Steak, According To Employees

Taco Bell has a variety of dishes that allow you to customize which protein you include. From seasoned ground beef to slow-cooked chicken, there are options to suit different preferences. However, there's one protein you should never order at Taco Bell, according to the staff. That unfortunate meat is the steak.

According to several Redditors who claim to work at the restaurant, they avoid the steak at all costs. One manager said in an AMA that employees refer to the steak as "deer ankles," a meme implying that a meat is not what it claims to be. One user who worked at Taco Bell for 21 years stated, "It smells like wet dog out of the bag. So it's a no." Another user explains that the steak may taste like pot roast because it's prepared the day before. Meat for Taco Bell is received in sous vide bags that are then reheated to safe temperatures for serving. Unfortunately, steak isn't an option in all entrees, meaning there tends to be plenty of meat that isn't used the same day. Another manager stated, "It is one of the most mixed bags in fast food, depending on staff, time of day, amount of business. So many factors can leave you feeling satisfied or absolutely appalled." In other words, rolling the dice on steak isn't worth it.

If you're wondering what Taco Bell's steak is actually made of, you can rest assured that it's 100% USDA premium beef, not "deer ankles." At least, that's what Taco Bell has been saying. Assuming that's true, though, employees still tend to avoid steak and they have history on their side.