Why You Should Avoid Taco Bell's Steak, According To Employees
Taco Bell has a variety of dishes that allow you to customize which protein you include. From seasoned ground beef to slow-cooked chicken, there are options to suit different preferences. However, there's one protein you should never order at Taco Bell, according to the staff. That unfortunate meat is the steak.
According to several Redditors who claim to work at the restaurant, they avoid the steak at all costs. One manager said in an AMA that employees refer to the steak as "deer ankles," a meme implying that a meat is not what it claims to be. One user who worked at Taco Bell for 21 years stated, "It smells like wet dog out of the bag. So it's a no." Another user explains that the steak may taste like pot roast because it's prepared the day before. Meat for Taco Bell is received in sous vide bags that are then reheated to safe temperatures for serving. Unfortunately, steak isn't an option in all entrees, meaning there tends to be plenty of meat that isn't used the same day. Another manager stated, "It is one of the most mixed bags in fast food, depending on staff, time of day, amount of business. So many factors can leave you feeling satisfied or absolutely appalled." In other words, rolling the dice on steak isn't worth it.
If you're wondering what Taco Bell's steak is actually made of, you can rest assured that it's 100% USDA premium beef, not "deer ankles." At least, that's what Taco Bell has been saying. Assuming that's true, though, employees still tend to avoid steak and they have history on their side.
There has been serious beef over Taco Bell's meat quality in the past
Suspicion and discomfort over Taco Bell beef is hardly a new issue, as it's gotten litigious before. Initially, there were rumors that the beef was grade-D quality, supposedly ranking lower than cat food. This was debunked (there's no such thing as grade-D beef), but the rumor has hung around.
People started asking what was really in Taco Bell's infamous ground beef in 2011. In January of that year, a California and Alabama law firm duo came forward to accuse Taco Bell of not having enough beef in their meat. The suit claimed there were too many fillers and other ingredients for it to be legally defined as actual beef. They eventually dropped the case, but only once Taco Bell supposedly altered its marketing to be more transparent about ingredients. Even then, the restaurant took a temporary hit and its reputation was tarnished where beef was concerned. In 2023, the meat was again called to court, with Taco Bell once more defending the beef's quality.
Taco Bell has made changes for the worse over the years (especially if you look at the price of its tacos back in the 1960s), but it has made positive changes, too. Transparency about its beef quality is one positive. Still, once the meat gets to the restaurant, all bets are off. The steak has a reputation for being overly salty with a terrible texture. According to staff, the cantina chicken is generally a better, safer option, so keep that in mind for your next order.