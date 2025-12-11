The Worst Buffets In The US, According To Customer Reviews

The buffet-style restaurant — be it one that offers American homestyle cooking, pizza, Chinese food, Mexican food, something else, or all of the above — is a polarizing concept. Buffets became an all-you-can-eat phenomenon because people appreciate abundance, variety, and value. Others find food that's been left out for who knows how long to be suspect, and that buffets are a classic example of the "jack of all trades, master of none" archetype.

Among the worst secrets of all-you-can-eat buffets is that many shortcuts have to be made to turn a profit, and that can easily put the quality of the food at risk and tax operations. Small, independently owned buffets seem to be most at risk of falling into certain traps that make for a horrific dining experience.

Strategy tips for your next all-you-can-eat buffet visit may not apply to some particularly egregious buffets. These are probably the places to avoid, local legends for their poor quality, or a reputation for making diners ill, ensuring that there aren't a lot of repeat visits to go along with a withering review on an aggregating website. Nor do the buffet rules everyone should know seem to even come into play. According to diners on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and other sites, these are the worst buffets in the U.S.