Mixed Nuts Sold At Wegmans Were Just Recalled In These 9 States
With the holidays in full swing, people all over the country have been stocking up on seasonal goodies and snacks to celebrate the festivities. Unfortunately, some folks who planned on making toasted nuts in the air fryer may need to pivot. Wegmans recently announced that a company supplying the grocer with mixed nuts has issued a voluntary recall on two products which are potentially contaminated with Salmonella. The products in question were sold between November 3 and December 1 of this year in nine states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia as well as the city of Washington, D.C.
Mellace Family Brands California issued the recall after regular testing found some pistachios in its facility were tainted with Salmonella. Realizing that those pistachios were components of 34-ounce tubs of Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted and 11.5-ounce bags of Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted, the company decided to remove those products from sale. Although there have been no illnesses reported due to ingestion of the mixed nuts, it's worth taking a look in your pantry (interestingly, not the best place to store nuts long term) if you are a Wegmans customer to see if the potentially harmful product is hanging around.
How to identify the mixed nuts in question
Mellace Family Brands California is actually based in Ohio, but Ohio isn't the state that produces the most pistachios in the U.S. Still, even a small batch of pistachios being contaminated with something like Salmonella is enough to make a recall necessary in the interest of safety. Salmonella is unpleasant for otherwise healthy folks, causing symptoms such as nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and fever. For people with compromised immune systems, the symptoms of Salmonella can be far worse and the bacterial infection can be fatal in rare cases. The FDA is urging anyone who bought the mixed nuts in question not to eat them out of an abundance of caution.
Customers can identify the products based on the tracking information on the packaging. The 34-ounce plastic tubs have a UPC 077890421314, a lot code reading 58041, and a best by date of July 28, 2026. The 11.5-ounce bags of mixed nuts display a UPC 077890421352, lot code 58171, and a best by date of August 10, 2026. Wegmans is offering a full refund to anyone who purchased the recalled products if they bring them to the service desk of their local store. Folks with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Wegmans by calling 1-855-934-3663 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. EST any day of the week.