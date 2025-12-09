Mixed Nuts Sold At Wegmans Were Just Recalled In These 9 States

With the holidays in full swing, people all over the country have been stocking up on seasonal goodies and snacks to celebrate the festivities. Unfortunately, some folks who planned on making toasted nuts in the air fryer may need to pivot. Wegmans recently announced that a company supplying the grocer with mixed nuts has issued a voluntary recall on two products which are potentially contaminated with Salmonella. The products in question were sold between November 3 and December 1 of this year in nine states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia as well as the city of Washington, D.C.

Mellace Family Brands California issued the recall after regular testing found some pistachios in its facility were tainted with Salmonella. Realizing that those pistachios were components of 34-ounce tubs of Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted and 11.5-ounce bags of Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted, the company decided to remove those products from sale. Although there have been no illnesses reported due to ingestion of the mixed nuts, it's worth taking a look in your pantry (interestingly, not the best place to store nuts long term) if you are a Wegmans customer to see if the potentially harmful product is hanging around.