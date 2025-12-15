A Bakery Pro's Tips To Stop Cakes From Sliding Around While Frosting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever tried your hand at decorating cakes, especially layered cakes, you might know that they don't always sit still. During the final stages of frosting, it's tragically easy for the cake to decide not to cooperate. The top layers or even the whole cake can start slipping and destroy the presentation. Sliding cake can ruin a frosting job, which is why we spoke to Kristina Lavallee, the owner of The Cake Girl, about how you might keep a fidgety cake still while you add the final touches.

Thankfully, Lavallee said that she has a few tricks for these situations. Her biggest tip is to keep a non-slip surface underneath the turntable while you're frosting, like this silicone rectangular baking mat. "That is the main thing that keeps the whole setup steady when decorating," she told The Takeout. The turntable is also an important and simple tool that makes cake frosting smoother than ever. It removes some risks of the cake sliding since you won't have to move it by hand. Still, these are purchases to make once you're planning to bake somewhat regularly, and there are other methods to keep a cake sturdy without them.