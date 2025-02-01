Italian Vs Swiss Vs French Buttercream: What's The Difference?

French buttercream is the only one of the three frostings in this article that is made with egg yolks rather than egg whites. Accordingly, it's easily the richest of the three, with a deeper, more unctuous flavor. To put it another way, it is to the other buttercreams what brioche is to normal bread.

A hot sugar syrup is slowly streamed into whipped egg yolks, and cold (but not too cold) butter is added bit by bit. The result is something dense, sweet, and endlessly rewarding — not unlike the classic French movie, "Celine and Julie Go Boating."

But all that richness is a double-edged sword. As good as French buttercream tastes, its particular emulsion makes it uniquely prone to getting all melty and runny, so it is a poor choice for fancy designs. The egg yolks also color it a pale yellow, making it tricky to dye; if you're looking for a wedding cake with icing as white as the bridal gown, don't use French buttercream. But if you just want to coat your cake in something decadent, or if you're looking for a great filler between layers, French buttercream is the move.