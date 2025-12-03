Sliding Cake Can Ruin A Frosting Job, But This Expert Knows The Trick To Stable Layers

Making a cake is an endeavor that every baker has or will take on at some point in their life, but one that can present its fair share of challenges. This is especially the case if you choose to frost the cake with precise designs or are dealing with a multi-layered cake. While different types of frostings have their own difficulties, finding a way to apply the delicious topping evenly and without the cake sliding is absolutely vital, and according to one baker, there are a few great ways to ensure you succeed as far as these two variables are concerned.

Victoria Fisk, the co-founder and confectionery chef at Bouqedibles, explained that the easiest way to keep your cake from sliding is actually by adding a small amount of frosting to the bottom of the cake and placing it on top of the cake board. "I 'glue' the first layer to the board with a small amount of buttercream, which creates a secure connection so the cake doesn't slide," Fisk noted, "The same method works when using ganache." This isn't necessarily an unheard-of trick, but it is undoubtedly an easy method to keep things in place as you frost the cake without needing special equipment.