The Simple Tool That Makes Cake Frosting Smoother Than Ever

Cake decorating is what takes a regular cake and turns it into an impressive masterpiece that can be served at weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions. One of the most common ways to elevate a homemade or grocery store cake is by frosting it. Many of us brave bakers have decided to put the cake decorating hat on and frost our own cakes because how hard can it be ... right? Speaking from experience, it can turn into a disaster pretty quickly, especially if you don't have the right tools — and a cake turntable is essential.

Frosting your cake is almost impossible without a turntable, which is essentially a cake stand that turns, allowing you to rotate the cake on a level surface while simultaneously frosting it. This gives a much smoother frosting finish and the turntable's height saves your back while decorating. If you're piping frosting, it allows you to pipe continuously around the cake with no broken lines, and the finished look is seamless.