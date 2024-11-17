The Simple Microwave Hack That Helps Frost A Cake Like A Pro
Social media abounds with quirky baking workarounds to aid less-than-professional bakers in the kitchen. Those tips often include tricks for avoiding having to buy expensive baking equipment. One of those pieces of expensive pro gear is a turntable, which is used to flawlessly frost a cake all the way around. The fancy cake turntable is a plastic, wood, aluminum or ceramic plate that sits on a small pedestal; some even come with electric self-turning options, to obviate any pedal adjusting.
Ever the tip-bearers,TikTok bakers have found a way to frost like a pro without buying the fancy cake spinner. Their workaround uses the most unlikely kitchen tool–a microwave plate. The plate's round thick glass is sturdy enough to hold a cake and the plastic ring underneath the plate can create a controllable spin. Fortunately, a microwave plate is already in most kitchens, and it spins just about as well as a professional turntable. In addition to cost and availability, the microwave plate is also easier to maneuver than the turntables. For novice bakers, this means being able to rotate the plate while getting to know their frosting tools and techniques.
Setting up the cake frosting hack
To properly replace the cake turntable, the microwave plate needs a stable base and a pedestal for elevation. The plate also needs something to keep it spinning without sliding all over the kitchen counter or table. Fortunately, a cake stand can make a good base and pedestal. However, not every baker has a cake stand.
If that's the case, grab a large serving plate or platter (larger than the microwave plate). Then, place the microwave plate and its ring on the cake stand or serving plate/platter. Next, place a dish towel or wet paper towel in the middle of the microwave plate. After that, set a second serving plate or a large plate onto the dish towel or paper towel, which will make sure that the top plate does not move independently. Give the whole setup a few spins to test it before putting the cake onto that top plate.
Once this hacked cake turntable tests well, grab an offset spatula and begin frosting. Work slowly to start, until you are used to the way that this contraption moves. It may take some practice, but this is how you can frost a cake like the pros using a microwave plate trick.