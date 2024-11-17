The Simple Microwave Hack That Helps Frost A Cake Like A Pro

To properly replace the cake turntable, the microwave plate needs a stable base and a pedestal for elevation. The plate also needs something to keep it spinning without sliding all over the kitchen counter or table. Fortunately, a cake stand can make a good base and pedestal. However, not every baker has a cake stand.

If that's the case, grab a large serving plate or platter (larger than the microwave plate). Then, place the microwave plate and its ring on the cake stand or serving plate/platter. Next, place a dish towel or wet paper towel in the middle of the microwave plate. After that, set a second serving plate or a large plate onto the dish towel or paper towel, which will make sure that the top plate does not move independently. Give the whole setup a few spins to test it before putting the cake onto that top plate.

Once this hacked cake turntable tests well, grab an offset spatula and begin frosting. Work slowly to start, until you are used to the way that this contraption moves. It may take some practice, but this is how you can frost a cake like the pros using a microwave plate trick.