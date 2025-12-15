Guy Fieri Hits Fried Chicken This Tangy Seasoning That Packs Loads Of Flavor

While Guy Fieri may have created the concept of Flavortown during the early days of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" as he tasted some of the best food around the country, the Californian chef knows how to get the most flavor out of his own dishes too. Unsurprisingly, this often came in the form of sauces and signature seasonings. When it comes to the latter, there is one that the beloved celebrity chef has sworn by that can be an incredibly underrated add-on to several of your favorite foods: dill salt.

Despite being a simple mix of fresh dill, kosher salt, and a bit of black pepper, dill salt lends a bright, impactful flavor to any recipe you add it to. Fieri most commonly uses the seasoned salt as a topping for fried chicken and explained why he adores the way dill salt elevates a dish in an episode of "Guy's Big Bite" on the Food Network. "Nothing beats fresh dill," Fieri expressed as he prepared the salt, "the oil that's going to come out of this dill mixed in with this salt and pepper is going to be fantastic [...] sometimes it's those signature items like dill that really step it up."