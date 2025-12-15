Guy Fieri Hits Fried Chicken This Tangy Seasoning That Packs Loads Of Flavor
While Guy Fieri may have created the concept of Flavortown during the early days of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" as he tasted some of the best food around the country, the Californian chef knows how to get the most flavor out of his own dishes too. Unsurprisingly, this often came in the form of sauces and signature seasonings. When it comes to the latter, there is one that the beloved celebrity chef has sworn by that can be an incredibly underrated add-on to several of your favorite foods: dill salt.
Despite being a simple mix of fresh dill, kosher salt, and a bit of black pepper, dill salt lends a bright, impactful flavor to any recipe you add it to. Fieri most commonly uses the seasoned salt as a topping for fried chicken and explained why he adores the way dill salt elevates a dish in an episode of "Guy's Big Bite" on the Food Network. "Nothing beats fresh dill," Fieri expressed as he prepared the salt, "the oil that's going to come out of this dill mixed in with this salt and pepper is going to be fantastic [...] sometimes it's those signature items like dill that really step it up."
The best uses for dill salt
Unlike Guy Fieri's Donkey Sauce, dill salt is far from a secret among great chefs. Still, it's certainly underutilized among less experienced chefs and at-home cooks, especially considering how many great recipes and dishes can benefit from its inclusion. As we already covered, Guy Fieri likes to add dill salt to fried chicken directly after it's done cooking, but the seasoning can also act as a topping for roasted vegetables, scrambled eggs, or French fries. Alternatively, dill salt can be added to foods like ground beef to make dill burgers or mixed with other ingredients like cream cheese to make a delicious dip for crackers.
Furthermore, while it's not often the first thing to come to even fans of dill salt's minds, the seasoning can even be used for baking in a handful of cases. While dill will undoubtedly clash with sugars and thus should be avoided in sweeter baked goods, foods like soft pretzels (which are Guy Fieri's favorite snack) would be elevated greatly by using dill salt as a topping alongside butter and garlic or actively in the pretzel dough before it cooks. However, it is important to note that it's best to use ½ teaspoon or less of the ingredient in baking recipes to keep it from overpowering the other components.