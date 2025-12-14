Texas Roadhouse's Strict Beer Rule Ensures Your Brew Is Always Frosty

Drinking a nice, cold beer with your dinner is a highlight of visiting a sit-down restaurant for many lovers of the beverage — especially considering most fast food restaurants no longer offer alcohol on their menus. However, some restaurants are able to rise to the occasion much more than others as far as their beer is concerned. A great example of a chain that thrives in providing delicious beer is Texas Roadhouse, which offers 14 different variations of the drink on its global menu and holds each of them to a very high standard to meet customer expectations. This is especially as far as the beer's temperatures are concerned; America's top casual-dining chain mandates that each and every one of their beers is served at 36 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that many deem ideal for a draft beer.

This very particular temperature requirement is one that Texas Roadhouse takes incredibly seriously, and one that many fans greatly appreciate. Some customers have said that the temperature can dip a few degrees below that 36-degree sweet spot, but that the thin icy slush that forms atop the beer as a result makes the drink even more refreshing throughout one's meal.