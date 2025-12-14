Texas Roadhouse's Strict Beer Rule Ensures Your Brew Is Always Frosty
Drinking a nice, cold beer with your dinner is a highlight of visiting a sit-down restaurant for many lovers of the beverage — especially considering most fast food restaurants no longer offer alcohol on their menus. However, some restaurants are able to rise to the occasion much more than others as far as their beer is concerned. A great example of a chain that thrives in providing delicious beer is Texas Roadhouse, which offers 14 different variations of the drink on its global menu and holds each of them to a very high standard to meet customer expectations. This is especially as far as the beer's temperatures are concerned; America's top casual-dining chain mandates that each and every one of their beers is served at 36 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that many deem ideal for a draft beer.
This very particular temperature requirement is one that Texas Roadhouse takes incredibly seriously, and one that many fans greatly appreciate. Some customers have said that the temperature can dip a few degrees below that 36-degree sweet spot, but that the thin icy slush that forms atop the beer as a result makes the drink even more refreshing throughout one's meal.
How temperature impacts different varieties of beer
Now, while Texas Roadhouse's cold beer policy is greatly beneficial to the beers they have on tap at the restaurant, beers at large actually have a much more nuanced relationship with temperature, as some actually thrive under higher or lower temperatures than 36 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, while most American light lagers — which are known for being brewed at a lower temperature than other variations — are at their best in the range between 33 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit, several different kinds of beer should be served at warmer temperatures to be enjoyed to the fullest. Dark lagers, pale ales, stouts, and porters, for example, should all be consumed at a temperature of 45 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, while certain darker, stronger beers — like Belgian dubbels — thrive at 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
Nevertheless, while beer is sometimes best consumed above Texas Roadhouse's baseline temperature for drinkers to be able to appreciate the nuances and subtleties of the beer's taste, that doesn't negate the simple fact that many Americans greatly prefer a nice cold beer with their dinner. For this reason, Texas Roadhouse's sweet spot both suits its primary consumer base and its lineup of beer options, several of which are light lagers.