Why Don't More Fast Food Restaurants Serve Alcohol?

Imagine ordering a Big Mac Combo Meal and a cold one — what could be better? In Germany, France, Spain, and others, this is an everyday reality. For those of us in the U.S., though, fast food restaurants rarely serve alcohol, and there are several reasons why.

While some chains, especially internationally or in specific locations, have experimented with beer and wine, it remains relatively uncommon. Legal and regulatory challenges are obviously the biggest hurdle, but there's also liability concerns and the brand's reputation to consider. Liquor laws are infamous for being incredibly complicated, and they vary widely by state and country, requiring most restaurants and bars to obtain costly and restrictive alcohol licenses. Besides finding real estate that's a certain distance from, say, churches and schools, businesses must also comply with super-strict regulations like age verification, serving limits, and liability for drunk customers.

Fast food is designed for quick service, and alcohol can slow things down. Serving a cold beer or a glass of Cabernet requires additional training and safety protocols, which interferes with the very efficiency that makes fast food so damn appealing. Moreover, around 30% of fast food workers are under 21, which in some states means they can't serve or bartend on premises. Plus, there's the simple truth that drive-thrus and alcohol are not always the best combination. It's obvious that fast-food restaurants rely heavily on drive-thru sales, so selling rum alongside your Wendy's Frosty creates a gray area that's ripe for legal liabilities and safety concerns.