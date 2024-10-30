The Absolute Best Alcohol To Pair With Fast Food Fries

Fast food French fries are a thing of beauty (even if they have more ingredients than we would ultimately like) — hot, salty, with a crisp exterior and a pillowy soft interior. Normally we eat them with a burger and a soda, but what if you want to elevate your culinary experience on the couch? What is the very best alcoholic beverage to enjoy alongside your fries?

Get ready to pop your corks, because the most tasty pairing with fast food fries is the bubbly stuff, Champagne (or really any sparkling wine that suits your budget). Champagne and sparkling wines are fizzy and acidic, two characteristics that complement — and cut through — the salty greasiness of fries. If you have the moolah for it, splurge on a bottle of real Champagne (remember, it can only call itself that if it comes from the Champagne region of France) and let the bubbles dance on your tongue as you sip from your fancy coupe glass, between bites of crisp, hot potato sticks.

A good budget option is a sparkling wine called Cava, which is made in Spain. Less acidic than Champagne, Cava is delightfully fruity and citrus-forward, which also works well with the unctuousness of French fries fresh out of the hot fryer, and it's super affordable (even as your fast food prices increase).