The Absolute Best Alcohol To Pair With Fast Food Fries
Fast food French fries are a thing of beauty (even if they have more ingredients than we would ultimately like) — hot, salty, with a crisp exterior and a pillowy soft interior. Normally we eat them with a burger and a soda, but what if you want to elevate your culinary experience on the couch? What is the very best alcoholic beverage to enjoy alongside your fries?
Get ready to pop your corks, because the most tasty pairing with fast food fries is the bubbly stuff, Champagne (or really any sparkling wine that suits your budget). Champagne and sparkling wines are fizzy and acidic, two characteristics that complement — and cut through — the salty greasiness of fries. If you have the moolah for it, splurge on a bottle of real Champagne (remember, it can only call itself that if it comes from the Champagne region of France) and let the bubbles dance on your tongue as you sip from your fancy coupe glass, between bites of crisp, hot potato sticks.
A good budget option is a sparkling wine called Cava, which is made in Spain. Less acidic than Champagne, Cava is delightfully fruity and citrus-forward, which also works well with the unctuousness of French fries fresh out of the hot fryer, and it's super affordable (even as your fast food prices increase).
Other alcoholic pairings for fast food fries
If you don't want carbonation with your McDonald's fries, a light, refreshing white wine is the way to go. In keeping with the "French" theme, a Sancerre wine that hails from that country is a good match, thanks to its citrus fruit and acidic flavor profile. Fruity notes are a common theme to pair with French fries, since Sauvignon Blancs or Rieslings also make for delicious options to go alongside your fast food spuds.
Lest we forget, beer is a classic pairing with a burger, and it works well with just fries, too. Rather than go for a dark, rich beer, a light or pale lager will suit the fattiness of the fries, plus the refreshing, crisp taste is a nice contrast to their saltiness. You can pick anything from a Stella Artois, Corona, or even a nice cold Modelo. IPA fans rejoice — your hop-forward, bitter beer is also a nice complement to fries, particularly if there are citrus notes in the brew.