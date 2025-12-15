The 3-Ingredient Stuffed BBQ Buns Your Whole Family Will Love

Everyone is always looking for new and creative ways to break away from the humdrum and make meals that amaze. When those dishes are also easy to put together, you know you're onto a winner. There are plenty of ways to repurpose leftover pulled pork, but you're generally not in store for something that's outside the norm. Yet, armed with some cheese and convenient Pillsbury dough, you can transform that mouthwatering pork into a BBQ dish that will make your palate do a happy dance.

The beauty of this concept lies partly in its simplicity. All that's required is to mix your pulled pork with BBQ sauce — place that and cheese inside some Pillsbury dough, and let the oven do the rest. Even when the dough is stuffed, the cook time shouldn't vary much from the package instructions, meaning you're just minutes away from serving a unique, tasty meal folks can get excited about.

Call it a mock empanada, calzone, or stromboli -– it tastes just as good by any name. If you are a fan of Pillsbury's biscuits, use those. If you prefer the flakiness of crescent rolls, those function just as well. Pizza dough, pie crust, or really any premade dough works with this idea. And with a little extra effort, you can stuff even more flavor into these appealing BBQ pork buns.