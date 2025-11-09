This Is The Main Difference Between A Calzone And Stromboli

The origin story of calzones is straightforward: Originally from Naples, Italy, calzones were a convenient way to eat pizza without making a mess, hence the lack of internal sauce. Of course, the calzones in the 18th century were considerably smaller than the ones you order today. As Ben Wyatt so aptly put it, "What I'm talking about is a portable delicious meal that is its own container." Imagine standing on the street, soaking up the gorgeous views, and chatting with your neighbors while eating a calzone. Sounds like a dream, right?

Stromboli, on the other hand, was invented in Pennsylvania by restaurant owner Nazzereno Romano. We can only speculate as to the reason it was created, perhaps to introduce Italian foods to the American public in a more familiar way. Its name was inspired by the 1950 movie "Stromboli," which took place on an Italian volcanic island of the same name. According to the Romano's Stromboli website, frequent diner William Scofield named the dish when a scandal broke about the film's two leads. (How foods like sandwiches got their names will never not be interesting.)

Despite their differences, both calzones and strombolis are delicious, pizza-adjacent dishes — but they're not the only kinds. Panzerottis are small, fried calzones and therefore ideal finger foods. And I once made a pizza strudel (it was amazing). Pizza, in all of its forms, is the best. There are countless American regional pizza styles, showing that there's truly no limit when it comes to a food beloved by people everywhere.