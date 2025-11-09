This Is The Main Difference Between A Calzone And Stromboli
"Pizza is your grandfather's calzone," Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) from "Parks and Recreation" declares. His quest to make calzones the next big thing becomes a continuing joke on the show, despite him being on to something. After watching that episode, I ordered my first calzone and was hooked from the first bite. Ricotta, veggies, that gorgeous cheese pull, all stuffed between pizza dough and dipped in marinara sauce is *chef's kiss.* There is, however, another pizza derivative that looks similar but is actually quite different — stromboli.
While both are made from pizza dough and finished with an egg wash, there are a few key differences: Calzones are formed from a circular dough that's folded over into a semi-circle or shaped like a half-moon for individual consumption. Stromboli begin as elongated rectangles, then are rolled into a log, sliced, and served to multiple people. The fillings can — and do — overlap, but the cheese blend in a calzone typically includes ricotta, which is too wet for stromboli. Calzones are dipped in marinara sauce, while strombolis can have some sauce inside, spread out pre-roll.
Calzones and strombolis have different origin stories
The origin story of calzones is straightforward: Originally from Naples, Italy, calzones were a convenient way to eat pizza without making a mess, hence the lack of internal sauce. Of course, the calzones in the 18th century were considerably smaller than the ones you order today. As Ben Wyatt so aptly put it, "What I'm talking about is a portable delicious meal that is its own container." Imagine standing on the street, soaking up the gorgeous views, and chatting with your neighbors while eating a calzone. Sounds like a dream, right?
Stromboli, on the other hand, was invented in Pennsylvania by restaurant owner Nazzereno Romano. We can only speculate as to the reason it was created, perhaps to introduce Italian foods to the American public in a more familiar way. Its name was inspired by the 1950 movie "Stromboli," which took place on an Italian volcanic island of the same name. According to the Romano's Stromboli website, frequent diner William Scofield named the dish when a scandal broke about the film's two leads. (How foods like sandwiches got their names will never not be interesting.)
Despite their differences, both calzones and strombolis are delicious, pizza-adjacent dishes — but they're not the only kinds. Panzerottis are small, fried calzones and therefore ideal finger foods. And I once made a pizza strudel (it was amazing). Pizza, in all of its forms, is the best. There are countless American regional pizza styles, showing that there's truly no limit when it comes to a food beloved by people everywhere.