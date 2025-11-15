The Secret To Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pulled Pork Is A Can Of This Classic Soda

There are several ways to cook a pork roast for pulled pork, including smoking, slow-roasting, or even grilling. But the easiest method is probably placing it in a slow-cooker where you add the ingredients and let the appliance do all the work for you. Some would argue, though, that this cooking method doesn't give you as much flavor as, say, smoking does. But, it turns out, just one ingredient added to your pork shoulder in the slow cooker can turn out wonderfully tender and moist results. Just pour some root beer over your pork, turn your cooker on, and call it done.

The sugar, acid, and carbonation in root beer work together to break down some of the tougher meat fibers in pork, essentially tenderizing the meat. The sweet and spicy vanilla and sassafras flavors (the latter of which actually isn't in root beer anymore) complement the flavor of pork but remain subtle enough not to overpower. In fact, you can mix the pork with any sweet or vinegar-based barbecue sauce once it's shredded, and it will taste great. And, because the pork is cooking in liquid, the meat will retain plenty of moisture. When the meat is done cooking, drain away the cooking liquid. Serve your sauced pulled pork on sandwich rolls with crunchy slaw, pickles, or pickled hot peppers if you like a little spice.