The Easy And Elegant 2-Ingredient Cocktail Ina Garten Serves At Celebrations Year-Round

When you host a party or celebration, there's an enormous amount of elements to cover, like cleaning, shopping, menu planning, music, and seating. Finding easier solutions to any one of these is always a welcome help. Leave it to Ina Garten to create a delicious, festive, and elegant cocktail option that requires no stirring or shaking, and is made with just two ingredients. Raspberry royales require a teaspoon of raspberry liqueur (also called framboise) and sparkling wine. These are simple enough to assemble right as your guests arrive and can be refilled quickly all through your event. Simply pour the liqueur into your glasses and top with a dry sparkling wine like champagne, prosecco, or cava.

Garten suggests that you can also add a couple of fresh raspberries to the drinks. You can skewer them on a decorative pick or just drop them in the bottom of each glass. That being said, if you want to keep the drinks cold without diluting the sparkling wine, freeze your raspberries ahead of time and drop them into each glass as you serve 'em. To keep raspberries from freezing solid together in a clump, freeze them like you would peach slices; place the berries on a flat tray with space in between each berry and freeze. You can then store them all in a freezer bag or container. Raspberry royales are appropriate for birthday parties, Christmas get-togethers, Thanksgiving appetizers, Oscar parties, or any other soirée you might host.