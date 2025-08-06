The Difference Between Black Raspberries And Blackberries

If you put these two berries next to each other, it's pretty obvious that black raspberries are considerably smaller than blackberries. When you pluck black raspberries from a bush, you'll notice they are hollow in the middle. This is because they detach from their stems when ripe. Blackberries are the opposite — solid and fleshy throughout. For the most part, the middle of blackberries contain a white stem and core, which are completely edible. When you look closely, you'll also notice that black raspberries aren't exactly smooth and shiny the way blackberries are. Instead, they are covered in microscopic hairs, giving the fruit a matte appearance. While both berries could be described as tasting sweet, that flavor is much more pronounced in the less-tart black raspberry.

Perhaps the biggest difference between these two doppelgangers is their availability. Many have never even seen black raspberries for sale, whereas grocery stores and farm stands across the country are overflowing with blackberries in the summertime. Black raspberries primarily grow wild east of the Rocky Mountains but also in Oregon where they are commercially cultivated. There are several varieties of the berry, but the main type sold commercially is called Munger. The black raspberry growing season is very short, around two to three weeks in July, making them rare and expensive when you do find them for sale.

Blackberries, on the other hand, naturally ripen a little later in the summer. One of the reasons that blackberries are so much more common is because they have been heavily hybridized or cross-bred in order to obtain different characteristics and heartiness levels. As a result, different types of blackberries can grow successfully in various climates, making them easy to find and generally affordable.