Is Alfred Hitchcock Responsible For Popularizing This Iconic Brunch Cocktail?

Legendary director Alfred Hitchcock popularized several things during his career including the suspense thriller film genre, focusing on themes that were taboo at the time, and the "dolly zoom" camera trick, which created intrigue and eeriness. Steven Spielberg has famously used the effect in films like "Jaws" and "E.T." One could even say Hitchcock popularized the human shadow silhouette. But is he the reason so many of us love mimosas? Perhaps. The rumor that he actually created the bubbly brunch cocktail is highly unlikely, but as someone in the spotlight who publicly enjoyed and praised the drink, he certainly spread awareness about it.

In 1921, a drink called the Buck's Fizz cocktail was invented in London. It contained two parts of champagne to one part orange juice. Most experts, though, credit the creation of the actual mimosa to Frank Meier, a bartender at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, who first made the drink in 1925 by combining equal parts of the two ingredients. He published his recipe in a 1936 cocktail book. In 1966, when Alfred Hitchcock was already well known throughout the world, he was interviewed by the London Express. The journalist reported that when he arrived for the interview, Hitchcock was waiting, "drinking mimosas and smoking an eight-inch cigar." Reading this would have surely intrigued his fans, many of whom presumably sought out the cocktail, if they hadn't already heard of it. The mimosa became popular for drinking in the morning, particularly with brunch. Interestingly enough, mimosas are excellent with quiche Lorraine, an egg dish that Hitchcock loved (meanwhile, raw eggs and runny yolks horrified him).