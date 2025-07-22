The Totally Normal Breakfast Food That Spooked Alfred Hitchcock

Director Alfred Hitchcock once told a reporter, "I'm frightened of my own movies. I never go to see them. I don't know how people can bear to watch my movies." (via Scraps From The Loft). This is quite a surprising statement from someone who is known as the "Master of Suspense." One might assume that he wasn't scared of much, given his bold movie themes, like thousands of birds randomly attacking residents of a small coastal town ("The Birds") or a terrifying motel owner with dissociative identity disorder ("Psycho"). But this Englishman, known for his signature silhouette, voracious appetite, and seriously complicated (and sometimes cruel) relationships with his female leads, was scared of a lot, including burglars, policemen, crowds, darkness, Sundays, violence, and eggs.

Ovaphobia, or the fear of eggs, is a legit phobia, and perhaps the only thing that Hitchcock shares with Guy Fieri. Hitchcock expanded on his feelings by saying, "I'm frightened of eggs, worse than frightened; they revolt me. That white round thing without any holes ... have you ever seen anything more revolting than an egg yolk breaking and spilling its yellow liquid? Blood is jolly, red. But egg yolk is yellow, revolting. I've never tasted it."

Interestingly enough, the enigmatic director's favorite breakfast was known to be quiche Lorraine, something that just can't be made without plenty of eggs. But he addressed this contradiction during an interview with Peter Bogdanovich, saying he didn't mind eggs as long as they were disguised.