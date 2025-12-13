The Boozy Rule Of Thumb When Pairing Beer With Any Meal

Choosing the right beer for any given occasion can prove to be a bit difficult, with many not even knowing where to start. While some consumers are still searching for the best beer to drink if they don't particularly enjoy the taste of beer, others are fans of the alcoholic beverage but are completely unaware of which types of beer pair well with different dishes and cuisines. While it's much more common to know how exactly wine pairings work as compared to beer pairings, specific types of beers have their own flavors and undertones that can go incredibly well with different dishes as well. Generally speaking, light beers go well with light dishes — a rule of thumb that is your best first step to the wide world of beer pairings.

We discussed how this simple rule can lead you in the right direction with Level 1 Sommelier, Level 1 Cicerone, and owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, Chris Cusack, who explained why you can generally get strong results when pairing light beers with lighter foods and heavy beers with heavier foods. "Lighter beers tend to be crisper, have higher carbonation, and less residual sweetness, which goes great with lighter foods," Cusack explained. "Think [a] pilsner and oysters. Compare that with a porter and a dark chocolate dessert. The porter has lots of roasty notes and residual sweetness that matches perfectly with the chocolate."