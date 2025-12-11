Beef Bacon Is The Bold Change Your Breakfast Needs — Here's How To Cook It

For many folks, just hearing the word "bacon" can elicit a mouthwatering reaction. A staple of the breakfast table and a necessity on any decent baked potato, the candy bar of meats is so beloved that someone even invented an alarm clock that wakes you to the smell of everyone's favorite pork product. Yet, bacon isn't solely made from pig meat. While not every protein makes succulent, savory slices (fool me once, turkey), beef bacon is an unheralded pork alternative people should be cooking more often.

Whether it's long-held values or simply a personal preference, not everybody gets excited about consuming pork. Exhibiting the same smoky, savory qualities traditional bacon is cherished for, the beef version is perfect for those wanting something a little chewier and robust in size and flavor. It's also less fatty than pork bacon and packed with more protein, scoring it some additional nutritional points.

The nice thing about beef bacon is that you can cook it almost the same way you make the pork variety; it just doesn't take as long. Start by placing it in a lightly oiled, cold pan, and turn the stove on to medium heat. Let it cook for roughly 10 minutes, flipping occasionally, until it's nice and dark. Cook it longer if you want a crispier end product, but watch it carefully to ensure it doesn't burn. Set the meat on paper towels when it comes off the heat to soak up any excess grease, and enjoy!