Beef Bacon Is The Bold Change Your Breakfast Needs — Here's How To Cook It
For many folks, just hearing the word "bacon" can elicit a mouthwatering reaction. A staple of the breakfast table and a necessity on any decent baked potato, the candy bar of meats is so beloved that someone even invented an alarm clock that wakes you to the smell of everyone's favorite pork product. Yet, bacon isn't solely made from pig meat. While not every protein makes succulent, savory slices (fool me once, turkey), beef bacon is an unheralded pork alternative people should be cooking more often.
Whether it's long-held values or simply a personal preference, not everybody gets excited about consuming pork. Exhibiting the same smoky, savory qualities traditional bacon is cherished for, the beef version is perfect for those wanting something a little chewier and robust in size and flavor. It's also less fatty than pork bacon and packed with more protein, scoring it some additional nutritional points.
The nice thing about beef bacon is that you can cook it almost the same way you make the pork variety; it just doesn't take as long. Start by placing it in a lightly oiled, cold pan, and turn the stove on to medium heat. Let it cook for roughly 10 minutes, flipping occasionally, until it's nice and dark. Cook it longer if you want a crispier end product, but watch it carefully to ensure it doesn't burn. Set the meat on paper towels when it comes off the heat to soak up any excess grease, and enjoy!
Alternative methods of cooking beef bacon
Preparing beef bacon on the stove is a terrific option if you're making breakfast for one or two people, but if you're cooking for a crowd, it's a bit more time-consuming than necessary. Fortunately, you can also make a larger batch in the oven. Place strips on a lined baking sheet and preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, and remove once the meat is browned. A little extra time in the oven will allow it to become extra crispy, but keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn't burn. As a bonus, what's left behind on the baking sheet after cooking the bacon is beef tallow, which you might recognize as the flavorful fat Popeyes uses for frying its crunchy chicken. It's a hit-or-miss task trying to find beef tallow in the grocery store (and even if it's there, the price might make you do a double-take). By swapping pork bacon for beef, you can get a free serving of the flavorful fat to create your next culinary masterpiece.
There is also the option of microwaving beef bacon, the fastest way to get it from the package to your mouth. Stick a few slices on a plate lined with paper towels, add another layer of paper towels over the top, and set the timer on the appliance for three and a half minutes. If it's not as crispy as you prefer, give it another 30 to 60 seconds (or more) so it achieves the texture you find most appealing.