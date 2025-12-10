How Long Freshly Brewed Coffee Lasts And The Best Way To Store It

Leftover coffee should be cooled to room temperature, transferred to an airtight container (ideally glass, as plastic is porous and can absorb flavors), and stored in your fridge. Black coffee can last you for a few days this way, up to four, but the best flavor will diminish over time. If you've already added dairy or some form of creamer, you've got a much smaller window — one to two days — because you've introduced an ingredient with the potential for quick spoilage.

One way to utilize leftover coffee is in a batch of no-cook overnight oats, where you replace some of the liquid with the dark brew. You can play around with additional flavors, but a sweetener does cushion the bitterness in the coffee. And speaking of sweetness, you can also reduce that extra coffee with some sugar to create a coffee syrup. After that, you can use that syrup later for things like an ice cream topping, or stir it into a glass of milk for a cold treat.

Sure, you might be tempted to reheat that old coffee, but we can guarantee that it won't taste nearly as good as it first did. So drink your fresh cup while it's hot, and if you want to hang onto it for longer, seal it up in something airtight and insulated. Just be sure to do it within that 30-minute window.