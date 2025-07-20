How To Turn Leftover Coffee Into The Perfect Ice Cream Topping

Coffee is a morning ritual for many of us, whether you're making yourself a frothy cappuccino, sipping on a Turkish coffee, or mastering cold brew. But this can often lead to leftover coffee sitting forgotten in your machine or mug. Sure, you can upgrade overnight oats with leftover coffee, but there's another creative way to use it — and it's the perfect topping for your ice cream. Turn it into coffee-flavored syrup.

Making coffee syrup is simple and turns those rich coffee flavors into a decadent, caramelized topping. Using a 1-to-1 ratio of strongly brewed leftover coffee and sugar, bring the two ingredients to a boil and then drop it down to a simmer for a few minutes longer. Once the mixture has fully cooled, you can bottle it up and store it in the fridge. This syrup's bittersweet flavors will contrast the richness of ice cream beautifully, making the creamy dessert taste more complex and balanced. Coffee syrup pairs perfectly with any classic ice cream flavor like vanilla, chocolate, caramel, or cookies and cream.