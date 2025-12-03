Why San Francisco Is Suing 10 Major American Food Companies

The city of San Francisco is officially taking a stand against ultra-processed food. On Tuesday, city attorney David Chiu announced the Golden Gate City had filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against 10 major American food companies for selling food and beverages the city claims are liable for public health decline. The lawsuit aims to secure financial penalties from the companies to assist local governments with the cost of health care problems stemming from ultra-processed food consumption.

The list of companies targeted in the lawsuit names many companies that folks are well familiar with. The Coca-Cola Company, ConAgra Brands, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz Company, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International, Nestle USA, PepsiCo, and Post Holdings are all defendants for the lawsuit which alleges the companies are responsible for the rise in health problems such as fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. In addition to financial penalties, San Francisco's lawsuit seeks to prevent these food companies from employing deceptive marketing practices and marketing their products to children. It also asks that these manufacturers engage in public education about the risks associated with consuming ultra-processed foods.