Why San Francisco Is Suing 10 Major American Food Companies
The city of San Francisco is officially taking a stand against ultra-processed food. On Tuesday, city attorney David Chiu announced the Golden Gate City had filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against 10 major American food companies for selling food and beverages the city claims are liable for public health decline. The lawsuit aims to secure financial penalties from the companies to assist local governments with the cost of health care problems stemming from ultra-processed food consumption.
The list of companies targeted in the lawsuit names many companies that folks are well familiar with. The Coca-Cola Company, ConAgra Brands, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz Company, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International, Nestle USA, PepsiCo, and Post Holdings are all defendants for the lawsuit which alleges the companies are responsible for the rise in health problems such as fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. In addition to financial penalties, San Francisco's lawsuit seeks to prevent these food companies from employing deceptive marketing practices and marketing their products to children. It also asks that these manufacturers engage in public education about the risks associated with consuming ultra-processed foods.
What makes food ultra-processed?
Popular snacks like Oreos and Sour Patch Kids are somewhat obvious examples of ultra-processed foods. Yet, some may be surprised to see products such as Lunchables and Cheerios included in the category. While not all processed food is problematic (after all, butchered meat and washed vegetables are technically "processed"), the dilemma lies in products that have been manipulated through chemical processing. These foods often contain gelling agents, artificial sweeteners, and artificial coloring like red dye No. 3 and No. 40, which some have claimed are responsible for an increase in public health issues.
The brands targeted in San Francisco's recent lawsuit have countered the claims made by the city attorney. They contend that because there isn't a clear-cut definition of what qualifies as ultra-processed, vilifying their products as unhealthy is misleading and an unfair attempt to tarnish their reputations; especially considering they are FDA-compliant. How San Francisco's lawsuit against these major food companies will go is anyone's guess, but it's worth noting that a similar lawsuit previously filed by a private citizen in Philadelphia was dismissed earlier this year for lack of proof to back up its claims.