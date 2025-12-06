The Quick And Easy Fix To A Dish Made Too Bitter By Beer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Incorporating a splash of beer into Indian dishes or stew adds a depth of flavor that can be otherwise difficult to achieve. Yet, beer can be a fickle beast when used in cooking. One common problem is that it can bestow unwelcome bitter notes. However, when The Takeout spoke with beer expert Karen Malzone, co-owner of Odd Bird Brewing in Stockton, New Jersey, she indicated all is not lost if your favorite beer imparts an unexpected astringent taste to your dinner.

It may seem intuitive to reach for something sweet to balance a bitter flavor in food, but Malzone suggested a different fix for better results. "Instead of adding sugar to balance out something bitter, try for acid, fat, or salt," she said. She attributed this advice to the culinary wisdom in "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," a cookbook every home cook who wants to strengthen their gastronomic game should have on their reading list.

"What folks think of as 'bitter' in a beer is usually attributed to particular varieties of hops — [for] example, in an IPA — or malt that, while true-to-style, may be perceived as overly roasty, coffee-esque, or burnt," she said. Those characteristics, while they can come off as bitter, represent the backbone of the flavor in the beer. Adding sweetness may simply mask those flavors instead of complementing them as a fatty or acidic ingredient like a knob of salted butter or some rich stock would.