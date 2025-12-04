This Is The Reason Your Shrimp Heads Are Turning Black

So you just bought a big bag of shrimp to present at your get-together. You've spent hours researching the best ways to serve shrimp cocktail, perfected your cooking technique, and even found a vegan cocktail sauce swap for your one plant-based friend. Everything seems to be perfectly falling into place — that is, until you notice your shrimp heads have turned an alarming shade of black.

But wait — don't panic. While it looks a little sketchy, black spots on shrimp actually aren't as scary as you may think. We sat down with Ahmad Alzahabi (@thegoldenbalance) for an exclusive interview at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, where he assured us that discolored shrimp heads are usually tied to science rather than spoilage.

The culprit is a chemical reaction called blackspot or melanosis. "Usually when something is turning black ... it's oxidizing," Alzahabi says. If you're unfamiliar with that process, it essentially means that when your shrimp are exposed to oxygen, their enzymes react and cause the color to change. You've probably seen oxidation at work in other foods. The Golden Balance founder compared it to the browning that occurs in avocados or apples after they are sliced open. While these foods couldn't be more different from shrimp, the chemical reaction they experience is the same. The color change may not be the most appealing to look at, but rest assured, it's not a food safety issue. So, unless you're judging your seafood solely on its looks, you don't have to be worried.