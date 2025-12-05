The Homemade Coffee Creamer Mistake That's Leaving Your Drink Watery
With grocery costs seemingly ever on the rise, many people have turned to DIY solutions to reduce their monthly bills. Do-it-yourself veterans make all kinds of things at home, from homemade mozzarella cheese to hummus made from scratch, but those who are simply in it to reduce their grocery bills will see an immediate impact by making coffee creamer in their kitchen. It only requires a few common ingredients to create a flavorful addition for your daily cup of joe, and it can be made in minutes. However, it only takes one mistake to ruin the texture, turning your morning perk into a watery disappointment.
The Takeout spoke with Rod Johnson, the co-founder and chief values officer of BLK & Bold, to see if he had any advice that might help folks make a stellar batch of coffee creamer at home. He noted that obtaining a smooth texture is just as important as achieving a spectacular flavor, pointing to a common pantry staple that can act as a thickener for homemade coffee creamer in the same way it can thicken hot sauce. "Cornstarch thickens the creamer and makes it feel silkier," he said. "It's an easy way to get that rich texture without changing the taste."
Patience is key when thickening coffee creamer
While you certainly don't want your coffee creamer to be too watery, taking it in the other direction isn't ideal either. Johnson warned that using a heavy hand when mixing cornstarch into homemade creamer is a mistake, while patience is a virtue when attempting to achieve that textural sweet spot. "Start with one or two teaspoons for every cup of liquid. Add more if needed, but go slow," he said. "Too much can make it too thick, almost like pudding." You may be able to save it in that case by thinning it out, but if your flavor was on point the first time, recreating that taste will be challenging.
With so many folks opting for plant-based ingredients these days, we asked Johnson if cornstarch would still be appropriate to use as a thickener for a dairy-free coffee creamer. "Definitely, it works across both. For plant-based creamers, it helps mimic that richness you'd normally get from dairy." However, cornstarch isn't your only option in this situation. "You can also use arrowroot or a quick blend before chilling to give it that smooth, barista-style texture," Johnson said. Both arrowroot and cornstarch are tasteless, but using the former as a thickener for homemade coffee creamer could result in a more velvety mouthfeel when all is said and done.