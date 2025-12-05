The Homemade Coffee Creamer Mistake That's Leaving Your Drink Watery

While you certainly don't want your coffee creamer to be too watery, taking it in the other direction isn't ideal either. Johnson warned that using a heavy hand when mixing cornstarch into homemade creamer is a mistake, while patience is a virtue when attempting to achieve that textural sweet spot. "Start with one or two teaspoons for every cup of liquid. Add more if needed, but go slow," he said. "Too much can make it too thick, almost like pudding." You may be able to save it in that case by thinning it out, but if your flavor was on point the first time, recreating that taste will be challenging.

With so many folks opting for plant-based ingredients these days, we asked Johnson if cornstarch would still be appropriate to use as a thickener for a dairy-free coffee creamer. "Definitely, it works across both. For plant-based creamers, it helps mimic that richness you'd normally get from dairy." However, cornstarch isn't your only option in this situation. "You can also use arrowroot or a quick blend before chilling to give it that smooth, barista-style texture," Johnson said. Both arrowroot and cornstarch are tasteless, but using the former as a thickener for homemade coffee creamer could result in a more velvety mouthfeel when all is said and done.