The Cheap Tool That Makes Cleaning Stubborn Oven Grease A Breeze

Your oven could be making your kitchen smell bad because of the grease buildup you keep forgetting to clean. You can hide the stench by spraying scented oils or increasing the ventilation in the area by opening the windows, but if you want a more reasonable and long-term solution, then you'd better start cleaning. Stubborn oven grease is a bit difficult to handle, however, especially if you haven't cleaned your oven for so long. The fats and oils from food may have already polymerized after being subjected to high heat countless times, forming a hard-to-remove, plastic-like film on the surface of the appliance. Luckily, there's a cheap tool that comes in handy for this occasion: pumice stone. Yes, the porous volcanic rock you typically use to exfoliate your feet is also effective for removing oven grease.

Due to its exceptionally porous form and gritty texture, pumice stone has a natural abrasiveness that can easily break through tough grease deposits. Because of this, you can use it to scrub through solidified fats and oils. No need to use your oven's self-cleaning feature, which can damage the appliance's components with the extreme temperatures (up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit) required to incinerate food particles and hardened spills. The best part is that pumice stone is affordable. You can buy a 2-piece set for less than $5 on Amazon or a 14-piece pack for just $12.