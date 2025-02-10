Should You Use Your Oven's Self-Cleaning Feature?

When I first lived alone, I thought I had everything figured out. Until one day, I was watching TV, waiting for the oven to preheat, when I heard an ear-splitting crash. I took my three long steps to the kitchen where I discovered the oven door had exploded. Glass was scattered everywhere, and the floor looked like it had been bedazzled with dollar-store flower vase decor. My landlord wasn't thrilled, and I had no oven for a month. When the repair person finally arrived, their first question was, "Were you self-cleaning?" Luckily, I wasn't, because, apparently, that feature could've caused even worse damage.

It turns out that while your oven's self-cleaning feature sounds like a blessing (clean your oven without lifting a finger — yes, please), it's not always the angelic solution it claims to be. In fact, the self-cleaning feature could cause more harm than good. Before you hit that button, you might want to reconsider. Self-cleaning ovens get extremely hot, which can cause a fire risk, damage the appliance's internal mechanisms, and release toxic fumes from burnt-on foodstuffs. Not so great, after all.

For those who prefer more hands-on, natural methods, using lemons to clean your oven is surprisingly effective (and leaves your kitchen deliciously citrus-scented). Plus, it won't involve you sweeping up any shattered glass.