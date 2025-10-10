Cleaning Glass Oven Doors Is A Breeze If You Never Skip Out On This Step

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even for those of us who maintain a tidy kitchen, the oven often goes neglected until a day of deep cleaning occurs. For those with glass oven doors, this often means scrubbing through layers of film, grime, and grease. Instead of waiting until you give your oven a full, detailed cleaning, you should take some time to wipe down the glass oven door regularly, if not daily, depending on the frequency of use.

Using a soft, damp cloth (microfiber cloths like the Homexcel cleaning cloths are great for this), gently wipe the surface of your glass oven door to remove any smudges or food particles. If you find that water isn't enough, use white vinegar as a kitchen degreaser. Make a solution with equal parts vinegar and water, dip your cloth in, and wipe down the inside and the outside of the door.

If you make a quick wipe-down a part of your regular nightly kitchen shutdown practice, you'll leave yourself with a lot less buildup to elbow grease your way through later on. This glass oven door maintenance saves time and headaches later on, but you should still be cleaning your entire oven regularly as well. Good old dish soap and water does a solid job, and a paste made with baking soda and dish soap works well when you require some gentle abrasion to remove stuck-on gunk.