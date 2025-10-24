The Unexpected Appliance That's Making Your Kitchen Smell Funky

There are two types of people in this world: those who clean their oven regularly and those who pretend it doesn't exist beyond heating food. The latter may have a funky smell in their kitchen. From the stink of your kitchen drawers to the smelly unpleasantness of your trash can, nothing in your kitchen is immune to getting stinky, including your oven. There are several reasons for a stinky oven, and most of them revolve around food. When you bake something, there's a chance for food to spill over and wind up on the bottom of the oven. There, on the bottom, it gets baked again and again, and whatever it used to be is replaced by burnt black bits that make your kitchen smell like it's burning every time you use the oven.

The same goes for food that gets stuck to the oven rack or any grease spills. What's more unsettling is that all of these can not only make whatever you're heating up taste or smell off, but they're also fire hazards. How often you should clean your oven can vary greatly per household. Someone who bakes once or twice a month won't need to clean their oven nearly as much as someone who bakes multiple times a week. However, if something spills over, it should be cleaned as soon as the oven is cool enough to prevent buildup and burnt smells. Life is a little easier for those with a self-cleaning oven; just turn on the self-clean feature and then wipe away the excess debris when it's done and completely cooled. If you don't own an oven with a self-cleaning feature, it's still easy to clean your oven if you know how to do it correctly.