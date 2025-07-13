The Trash Can Problem That's Making Your Kitchen Smelly
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even the cleanest house will be off-putting if it smells like the rotten version of what you had for dinner last night. If your trash can is out in the open, especially if it doesn't have a lid, there's a chance the odors leaking out of it are a far cry from fresh-baked cookies. Aside from reducing the amount of takeout trash you create, it can be hard to eliminate the smell. We all have trash in our houses, but not all houses are equipped with a super secret trash storage and odor prevention compartment (they should be, though). So, how can one go about hiding the can (and its scent) without making it inconvenient to throw things away?
You can go for the tried and true method of stashing the trash can under your kitchen sink, but for those of you who have a lot of people in your household, it may fill up too quickly to feel worth it. Some homes have a pantry or kitchen closet that will fit a trash can while keeping it hidden from high-traffic areas. If you're short on these options, it may behoove you to invest in a more discreet or decorative way to hold your trash. Options like wooden trash can cabinets are available to keep the trash can hidden while also being equipped with a lid to help lock in undesirable smells.
How to make a trash can less smelly
If you've concealed the trash can and made sure it has a proper lid but it's still smelly, there are ways you can combat this. The first is to analyze what it is you're throwing away. If you toss out food scraps regularly, it might be time to practice composting. Not only is composting a delightful way to combat food waste, but it will eliminate much of the rotting food smell that frequently comes from trash. It's also important to clean the trash can regularly. Every few months, give the trash can a good, soapy cleaning and ensure it's dry before putting a bag in again.
To neutralize odors daily, keep a coffee filter with either baking soda or coffee grounds at the bottom of the can. Both of these will help neutralize odors. Just place a small amount in a coffee filter and close it up with an elastic band before setting it inside the can. You could place dryer sheets in the can, but you may wind up with a mix of scents that's both overbearing and unpleasant.
The best way to mitigate any trash odors from sneaking around your tidy home is to take out the trash regularly. When you do your nightly kitchen shutdown, take out the trash before calling it clean. You don't necessarily need to take out a half-empty bag of trash that doesn't smell. But if you've got food, diapers, moisture, or other bacteria-friendly bits, it's best to take it out.