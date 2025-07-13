The Trash Can Problem That's Making Your Kitchen Smelly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even the cleanest house will be off-putting if it smells like the rotten version of what you had for dinner last night. If your trash can is out in the open, especially if it doesn't have a lid, there's a chance the odors leaking out of it are a far cry from fresh-baked cookies. Aside from reducing the amount of takeout trash you create, it can be hard to eliminate the smell. We all have trash in our houses, but not all houses are equipped with a super secret trash storage and odor prevention compartment (they should be, though). So, how can one go about hiding the can (and its scent) without making it inconvenient to throw things away?

You can go for the tried and true method of stashing the trash can under your kitchen sink, but for those of you who have a lot of people in your household, it may fill up too quickly to feel worth it. Some homes have a pantry or kitchen closet that will fit a trash can while keeping it hidden from high-traffic areas. If you're short on these options, it may behoove you to invest in a more discreet or decorative way to hold your trash. Options like wooden trash can cabinets are available to keep the trash can hidden while also being equipped with a lid to help lock in undesirable smells.